Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#WHALING Iceland’s government has said that whaling can resume with stricter conditions and monitoring, after it decided not to extend a temporary two-month ban imposed amid animal welfare concerns.
#IDALIA Residents in the US state of Florida today cleaned up after rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc before the storm weakened and headed out to sea.
#SAUDI ARABIA Brazilian federal police are questioning former president Jair Bolsonaro about allegedly attempting to sneak in diamond jewellery reportedly worth €2.8 million and the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office, federal authorities said.
#SOUTH AFRICA A night-time fire ripped through a rundown apartment building mainly occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg, leaving at least 74 people dead, officials in South Africa have said.
Today adults and children marked the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
The Childhood, Adolescent, Young Adult Cancers & Survivorship Conference (CAYAS) takes place on Saturday, 16 September in Croke Park in Dublin.
The conference will highlight the lived experience of parents, families, patients, and survivors, by providing them with a platform to collaborate and connect with medical experts, health care researchers, and others.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Light it Up Gold campaign, which spotlights the international symbol of childhood cancer, the gold ribbon.
