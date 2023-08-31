Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell A coffin is carried past students into St. John the Baptist church in Kilcash, Co. Tipperary, for the funeral of crash victim Nicole (Nikki) Murphy. Eamonn Farrell

The owners of a well-known Dublin hotel are involved in a planning row with the Dublin City Council over a requirement to seek planning permission to paint the outside of the building a dark grey .

. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he believes the Electoral Commission did a “very good job” with yesterday’s constituency review and added that the Greens are in good shape ahead of the next elections.

ahead of the next elections. Dubliner Jason O’Connor has been remanded in custody this evening after gardaí charged him with the attempted murder of a Dublin father in a shooting almost seven years ago.

in a shooting almost seven years ago. Vera Pauw has spoken for the first time since the FAI decided not to renew her contract as Ireland manager, claiming the Association’s review of the World Cup that led to her exit was “flawed” and had a “pre-determined outcome” .

. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced an expansion of GP Visit Card eligibility .

. PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he will not resign following a meeting with the Northern Ireland Policing Board that lasted for almost seven hours.

WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Garry Sears, 78, collects fallen pecans from his pecan tree during the first signs of Tropical Storm Idalia in Florida. Alamy Stock Photo

#WHALING Iceland’s government has said that whaling can resume with stricter conditions and monitoring, after it decided not to extend a temporary two-month ban imposed amid animal welfare concerns.

#IDALIA Residents in the US state of Florida today cleaned up after rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc before the storm weakened and headed out to sea.

#SAUDI ARABIA Brazilian federal police are questioning former president Jair Bolsonaro about allegedly attempting to sneak in diamond jewellery reportedly worth €2.8 million and the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office, federal authorities said.

#SOUTH AFRICA A night-time fire ripped through a rundown apartment building mainly occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg, leaving at least 74 people dead, officials in South Africa have said.

PARTING SHOT

Leon Farrell Cillian Maguire (14yrs old, from Navan Co. Meath), Marlie Meehan (age 5, from Artane), Dearbhla Collins (18yrs old, from Phibsborough) and Michael Murphy (age 8, from Swords) Leon Farrell

Today adults and children marked the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The Childhood, Adolescent, Young Adult Cancers & Survivorship Conference (CAYAS) takes place on Saturday, 16 September in Croke Park in Dublin.

The conference will highlight the lived experience of parents, families, patients, and survivors, by providing them with a platform to collaborate and connect with medical experts, health care researchers, and others.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Light it Up Gold campaign, which spotlights the international symbol of childhood cancer, the gold ribbon.