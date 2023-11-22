Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NIAGRA FALLS US-Canada border crossings near Niagara Falls were closed today as terrorism investigators responded to a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, local and state authorities said.
#EU The Eurozone financial stability outlook remains fragile as tighter financing conditions, high inflation and geopolitical tensions weigh on the single currency area.
#MIDDLE EAST Israel and Hamas have announced a deal allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of conflict.
#DUTCH ELECTIONS Dutch voters are casting their ballots in a general election which will see a replacement for Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister.
The holiday shopping season has officially begun, as swathes of people have taken to the capital to gather presents and bag bargains.
While Black Friday – the traditional day for the sales frenzie – hasn’t yet arrived, shops in Dublin have already started lowering prices.
