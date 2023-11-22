Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Naoise Culhane Radio broadcaster Ian Dempsey and JP Kavanagh, general manager of The Shelbourne Hotel switching on the Christmas tree lights today Naoise Culhane

Nurses at John’s Hospital will begin industrial action tomorrow as staffing shortages have put “exceptional” levels of pressure on workers.

tomorrow as staffing shortages have put “exceptional” levels of pressure on workers. Stephen Kenny ‘s time as Republic of Ireland manager has come to an end, the FAI has announced.



‘s time as Republic of Ireland manager has come to an end, the FAI has announced. The sending of a letter from organisations representing journalists internationally to Sinn Féin criticising legal action being taken by party members against journalists and media outlets has been described as “quite a serious matter” by the Taoiseach.

internationally to Sinn Féin criticising legal action being taken by party members against journalists and media outlets has been described as “quite a serious matter” by the Taoiseach. A garda has claimed in court that he was assaulted by a fellow guard as he sought to help a collapsed drunken colleague inside the Garda Training College where they were staying during a visit by then Prince Charles.

as he sought to help a collapsed drunken colleague inside the Garda Training College where they were staying during a visit by then Prince Charles. Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information after a statue was stolen from the grounds of a library in south Belfast.

after a statue was stolen from the grounds of a library in south Belfast. The operator of Dublin Airport has warned that a continuation of its current passenger cap could have an impact on charter flights for major sporting events such as the Six Nations and the 2024 Uefa Europa League final in Dublin.

could have an impact on charter flights for major sporting events such as the Six Nations and the 2024 Uefa Europa League final in Dublin. The Tánaiste has announced that government plans to bring forward legislation to get rid of the triple lock for Irish military involvement in operations abroad.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy People cast their ballots at the De Duif church, in Amsterdam, Netherlands Alamy

#NIAGRA FALLS US-Canada border crossings near Niagara Falls were closed today as terrorism investigators responded to a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, local and state authorities said.

#EU The Eurozone financial stability outlook remains fragile as tighter financing conditions, high inflation and geopolitical tensions weigh on the single currency area.

#MIDDLE EAST Israel and Hamas have announced a deal allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of conflict.

#DUTCH ELECTIONS Dutch voters are casting their ballots in a general election which will see a replacement for Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

PARTING SHOT

Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The holiday shopping season has officially begun, as swathes of people have taken to the capital to gather presents and bag bargains.

While Black Friday – the traditional day for the sales frenzie – hasn’t yet arrived, shops in Dublin have already started lowering prices.