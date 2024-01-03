Advertisement
Horse riders on Donabate Beach today Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

evangelical-christians-family-religious-beliefs Members of the Burke family Ammi Burke, father Sean Burke, mother Martina Burke, and Isaac Burke leaving Cloverhill District Court this afternoon after the hearing of Simeon Burke (not pictured) who is charged with breach of peace in connection with an incident in Court of Appeal RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

firefighters-walk-near-a-fallen-building-following-earthquakes-in-wajima-ishikawa-prefecture-japan-wednesday-jan-3-2024-a-series-of-powerful-earthquakes-that-hit-western-japan-left-multiple-peop Firefighters walk near a fallen building following earthquakes in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OLYMPIAN South Africa’s ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will face a ban on talking to the media when he is released on parole later this week, almost 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, prison authorities have said.

#NEW YEAR’S ATTACK A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of murder after a teenager was killed while waiting to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks.

#MIDDLE EAST Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel against waging war on Lebanon, a day after a strike blamed on Israel killed Hamas’s number two in the group’s Beirut stronghold.

PARTING SHOT

Clare_fossil1 Dr. Eamon Doyle (right), Dr. Joseph Botting (centre) and Dr. Lucy Muir (right) with the new fossil sponges discovered near the Cliffs of Moher

A 315-million-year-old fossil has been found near the Cliffs of Moher in what scientists call an “exceptional” discovery.

The sponge, named Cyathophycus baloridates back to a time when the Atlantic Ocean had not even started to form and what is now Co Clare was part of an earlier sea, located near the Equator.

Pictured are the scientists that discovered and researched the fossil.

