Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A judge has directed that psychiatric help should be given in prison to a 23-year-old man who is charged in connection with arson attacks which took place at five stores in Cork city centre last Sunday evening.
- The Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the HSE are investigating complaints made in recent weeks about out-of-date infant and follow-on formula being sold in Irish supermarkets.
- A 10-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained from being struck by a van in Co Clare last weekend.
- Principals representing more than 3,500 children at disadvantaged primary schools in Dublin have spoken out about how their pupils’ time in the classroom has been affected by issues ranging from addiction to crime and homelessness.
- Mark Feehily of the boyband Westlife has announced he is stepping back from touring as he needs to focus on recovering from a series of health problems that began in 2020.
- A former parliamentary assistant to MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan admitted to a Brussels court today that he posted from the politician’s Twitter account about former Green Party election candidate Saoirse McHugh.
- Nine suspected measles cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 18 to 24 February, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
- The Chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee has said that questions still remain surrounding the departure of a former current affairs editor at RTÉ.
INTERNATIONAL
#GOODBYE GOODBYE Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving US Senate leader in history, who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down in November.
#WHERE’D SHE GO Social media speculation concerning the absence of Kate Middleton from public life has reached fever pitch in the last 24 hours.
#COMPLICIT The EU risks becoming “complicit” in migrant deaths due to shortcomings in Frontex’s role in search and rescue operations, the European Ombudsman has said.
PARTING SHOT
Helping to launch the SuperValu and GIY “Let’s GROW” initiative today was eight-year-old Sarah Sherlock from Solas Chríost National School, Tallaght.
The food growing project enables school children in Ireland to grow their own food in the classroom this spring using free growing packs, which will be distributed by GIY and SuperValu.
have your say