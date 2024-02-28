Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Farmers check out livestock for sale at the Leinster Mart in Kilcullen, Co Kildare. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Sergeant Niall Kilcrann from Rooskey, Roscommon during a patrol today in Syria Niall O'Connor Niall O'Connor

#GOODBYE GOODBYE Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving US Senate leader in history, who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down in November.

#WHERE’D SHE GO Social media speculation concerning the absence of Kate Middleton from public life has reached fever pitch in the last 24 hours.

#COMPLICIT The EU risks becoming “complicit” in migrant deaths due to shortcomings in Frontex’s role in search and rescue operations, the European Ombudsman has said.

PARTING SHOT

Sarah Sherlock (8) at Solas Chríost National School in Tallaght Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Helping to launch the SuperValu and GIY “Let’s GROW” initiative today was eight-year-old Sarah Sherlock from Solas Chríost National School, Tallaght.

The food growing project enables school children in Ireland to grow their own food in the classroom this spring using free growing packs, which will be distributed by GIY and SuperValu.