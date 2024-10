HEZBOLLAH HAS SAID it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the Iran-backed Lebanese group.

In a statement, the group said Hezbollah fighters confronted “an Israeli enemy infantry force that tried to infiltrate into the village of Adaysseh… and clashed with them”.

It added separately that Hezbollah fighters also targeted Israeli forces at three different points across the border with rockets and artillery.

It came after Israel announced yesterday announced that its troops had invaded southern Lebanon in a series of “ground raids”, after the militant group Hezbollah said it had targeted “enemy soldiers” at the countries’ border.

Despite international calls for de-escalation in recent days, Israel has vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.

Iran has warned against any direct military intervention in support of Israel and yesterday launched a series of missiles targeting Israel.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran’s massive missile attack “a big mistake” and vowed to make Tehran “pay for it”.