HEZBOLLAH HAS LAUNCHED a barrage of rocket fire against Israel this morning, targeting an intelligence base near Tel Aviv and a naval base near Haifa, the group said.

Overnight, Israel launched extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, including in central Beirut.

One person in Israel has been injured by falling shrapnel from an interceptor rocket today, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

A “salvo of rockets” was fired against the “Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit”, Hezbollah said in a statement, after claiming similar attacks on the same position last night.

Also this morning, the group said it fired rockets at another position in Tel Aviv’s suburbs.

Israeli police explosive ordnance disposal specialists work at the site where projectiles fired from Lebanon fell at Kibbutz Ma'agan Michael, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 22 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A “salvo of rockets” also targeted the “Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa”, the group said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a statement that following sirens “in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The majority… were intercepted”.

It also said that following sirens “in the Upper Galilee area and northern Golan Heights, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon” with some intercepted and the rest falling in open areas.

It said it was not immediately aware of any casualties.

Overnight strikes in Lebanon

In Lebanon, the health ministry said four people were killed and 24 wounded yesterday evening in Israeli strikes near the country’s largest public hospital, in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Israel said it hit 300 targets across Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

Smoke rises from areas targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs late on October 21, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It had earlier reported six people killed in the eastern city of Baalbek and said four rescuers had died in the south in Israeli raids over 24 hours.

Syria’s defence ministry earlier announced the death of two people in a strike attributed to Israel targeting a car in Damascus.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a memorial was being held nearby for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israel last week in Gaza.

‘Indescribable panic’

Yesterday, the Israeli army said it had struck nearly 30 targets belonging to the Hezbollah-linked financial firm.

Subject to US sanctions, the financial institution is part of a network of associations, schools and hospitals set up by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military vowed to carry out further attacks on Monday evening, including in the southern suburbs of Beirut which have been pummelled by strikes in recent weeks.

Shortly after Israel’s military told residents to evacuate parts of the capital, the more central Ouzai neighbourhood was hit for the first time during the conflict, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers told AFP they were looking for survivors amid the devastation in Ouzai.

“They did not leave any room for people to escape. The strike came closely after the warning,” one said.

At least 2,467 people have been killed in a year of violence, according to Lebanese authorities, more than half of them since 23 September, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

With reporting from AFP