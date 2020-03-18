This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Relaxation of HGV driving and resting time rules to allow flow of essential goods during crisis

Drivers will now be entitled to drive a maximum 56 hours in each consecutive week until further notice.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 8,177 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050592
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) and the Department of Transport have agreed to relax EU resting time rules for HGV drivers to help ensure the flow of essential goods into the country. 

The driving time rules are being relaxed by lifting the fortnightly driving limit from 90 hours to 112 hours.

Drivers will now be entitled to drive a maximum 56 hours in each consecutive week until further notice.

The RSA added that the rules relating to weekly rest are also being relaxed by allowing drivers to take a reduced weekly rest of at least 24 hours in each consecutive week during the relaxation period.

Transport minister Shane Ross said:: “We have granted a temporary relaxation of the EU driving time and resting time rules due to the Covid-19 public health crisis, recognising the importance of the haulage industry to the economy and in response to requests from the industry itself.

“Critically, we are striking a balance between driver welfare, operator flexibility, road safety and minimising disruption to supply chains. I have also requested that these arrangements be kept under continual review.

“I want to thank our hauliers for their support and hard work in this difficult time. With their help we will keep our chains of supply for food and essential goods moving.”

The RSA added that it wanted to emphasise that HGV operators are required to mitigate the risks of disruption to transport operations without compromising safety.

The statement added: “While the current situation may impact on driving time, driver safety or other road user’s safety must not be compromised. Drivers should not deviate from the rules if it jeopardises road safety nor should they be expected to drive whilst tired – employers remain responsible for the health and safety of their employees and other road users.” 

