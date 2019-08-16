This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High Court hears woman was allegedly raped after being injected with a substance at a flat in Derry

Prosecutors claimed she sustained facial fractures and a suspected bleed to the brain from being beaten at a flat in Derry.

By Alan Erwin Friday 16 Aug 2019, 10:57 PM
40 minutes ago 3,392 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770190
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A WOMAN WAS allegedly raped after being injected with a substance and having a rope tied around her neck, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed she also sustained facial fractures and a suspected bleed to the brain from being beaten at a flat in Derry.

Shaun Hegarty, 27, is charged with attempted murder, rape, inflicting grievous bodily harm and attempted choking in connection with the alleged attack at his home on 6 April.

Hegarty, of Balliniska Heights in the city, also faces counts of breaching a sexual offences prevention order, administering a substance with intent to stupefy the woman for sexual activity, and perverting the course of justice by trying to dispose of evidence.

He denies the charges, insisting any sex was fully consensual.

During his failed application for bail, a Crown lawyer said the woman was found in a distressed state on Derry’s Northland Road in the early hours of 7 April.

Her tongue was swollen and ligatures marks were discovered around her neck, according to the prosecution.

She claimed Hegarty had injected her with something at his flat, tied her with a rope and committed rape.

The woman was treated in hospital for injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

When police entered the accused’s home he appeared to be just out of the shower, the court was told.

It was alleged that blood stains were located in the property, along with a towel, latex gloves and evidence of an attempted clean-up.

In police interviews Hegarty gave an account that the pair had engaged in consensual intercourse.

In opposing bail, the prosecution contended that he posed a high risk of re-offending.

Counsel also disclosed that toxicology reports are still outstanding amid claims that the alleged victim had a drug injected into either her tongue or finger.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty argued that some of the woman’s assertions have been shown to be false, describing her version of events as “fanciful”.

He said: “One of which was that the applicant prostituted her from his flat over the course of the evening.”

Hegarty based his renewed bid to be released from custody on delays in the case.

But Lord Justice Treacy rejected any suggestion of a lack of progress.

Refusing bail, he said: “The investigation is proceeding with relevant expedition, I fail to see there’s any substance whatsoever in the point about delay.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Erwin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie