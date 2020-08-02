Man charged after car hijacked on Dublin's Capel Street

A MAN HAS been charged over the hijacking and crashing of a car in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday morning.

Gardaí say that the incident took place at 8.15 am when a car was stopped at traffic lights on Capel Street.

A man approached the vehicle and told the driver to exit the vehicle. When the driver exited the car the offending man took the vehicle and drove it southbound on the city quays.

This car was then involved in a road traffic collision with two other vehicles on Walkinstown Avenue in Dublin 12 at approximately 10 am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash but the driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.