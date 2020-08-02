This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Man charged after car hijacked on Dublin's Capel Street

The car was later involved in a crash on Walkinstown Avenue.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 4:44 PM
Capel Street in Dublin. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock
Capel Street in Dublin. (File photo)
Capel Street in Dublin. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been charged over the hijacking and crashing of a car in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday morning.

Gardaí say that the incident took place at 8.15 am when a car was stopped at traffic lights on Capel Street.

A man approached the vehicle and told the driver to exit the vehicle. When the driver exited the car the offending man took the vehicle and drove it southbound on the city quays. 

This car was then involved in a road traffic collision with two other vehicles on Walkinstown Avenue in Dublin 12 at approximately 10 am.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash but the driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

