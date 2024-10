A MAN IN 30s was arrested early this morning following a hijacking in Dublin early this morning.

Gardaí said that around 2.45AM, a man approached a car stopped at traffic lights on Belgard Road, Clondalkin brandishing a knife. He entered the car and forced the driver to drive to another location.

The driver managed to escape the car from the car, and reported the incident to the Gardaí.

The car was found unoccupied and the hijacker was arrested nearby.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in a Garda Station in West Dublin.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any person who was travelling on the Belgard Road or the Clondalkin area this morning between 2:00am and 3:00am is asked to contact investigating Gardaí, including pedestrians, and anyone who might have camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.