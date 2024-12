A MAN WHO killed a University of Limerick student in a hit-and-run had filmed himself on a mobile phone driving at “reckless” speeds, moments before the fatal collision.

Kieran Fogarty, (21), was driving a 5 Series BMW at 122kph in a 50kph speed zone before breaking a red light and colliding with a car and a wall, killing Joe Drennan, who he left dying pinned underneath the body of the car.

Mr Drennan (21), from Co Laois, had been innocently waiting at a bus stop when Fogarty ploughed into hm after he lost control of the BMW, on 13 October, 2023, Fogarty’s sentencing hearing on Friday was told.

The court heard Fogarty overtook a Garda patrol car at high speed shortly before the fatal collision. The Garda in the patrol car was “alarmed” at the BMW’s speed and had followed Fogarty at a safe distance but ultimately lost him in his sights and had gone in another direction prior to the collision.

At the time, Fogarty was on bail for other driving offences and under court orders not to drive, and, the court heard there were five outstanding arrest warrants for him.

Fogarty, (21), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, attempted to wipe his DNA from inside the BMW immediately after the collision.

Fogarty fled the scene without helping Mr Drennan, who lay dying underneath the rear of the destroyed car, said Prosecuting barrister, John O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan said Fogarty immediately went “on the run”, and that an hour after the collision Fogarty sent text and voice messages to a “criminal associate”, including “I’m after Killin a 21-year old and a woman”, believing he had killed two people.

Despite pleas from his mother, Fogarty said he would not hand himself into Gardai, and he continued to evade them until he was arrested a month later.

“What do you want me to do, go up to the (Garda) Barracks and say I killed someone stone dead on the road and I don’t even think they know it was me,” Fogarty texted his mother.

“I got to to wipe the car down a small bit before I even got out of it (the car). Ye don’t realise that though do ye,” Fogarty also told his mother.

Fogarty sent a voice message to a “criminal associate” along-with a screenshot of a newspaper article about the collision, telling him: “I don’t know how I was able to walk out of that son, watch how bad the beamer is in that, boy it’s wrapped around the pole and all.”

“I spun about 10 times I’d say, I bounced off a wall and took that young fella with me at the bus stop cause his bus wasn’t there in time,” Fogarty told the man in a voice message.

The court was played harrowing CCTV footage, captured from inside the bus Joe Drennan was about to get on, showing the fatal hit and run, and showing Fogarty running from the scene 14 seconds after the collision.

Fogarty remained silent during his first two interviews with gardai, but after Gardai showed him CCTV and DNA evidence linking him to the car, he admitted he was the driver and that he had fled the scene.

A letter of apology written by Fogarty to Joe Drennan’s family was read out in court by his barrister, senior counsel, Mark Nicolas.

Mr Nicholas said Fogarty continues to insist he did not know he had struck Mr Drennan.

Fogarty wrote: “I was reckless and out of control, I did not realise I hit Mr Drennan, it was never my intention to hurt anyone on the night. I am truly sorry.”

“I take full responsibility, I am deeply ashamed, no sentence imposed on me will ever be long enough for Mr Drennan’s family and friends.”

Inspector Padraig Sutton, who led the fatal collision investigation, told the court that, in his opinion Fogarty’s apology “rings hollow” in the face of the evidence against him, and he believed Fogarty’s apology was a mere tactical measure by the defendant.

Joe Drennan’s sister, Sarah Drennan, wept in court as she told how her brother’s death “has left an unbearable emptiness I cannot escape from”.

“Joe was taken in a most violent, senseless way possible, in a moment of senseless, reckless disregard for human life,” said Ms Drennan.

“Joe wanted to make life a better place, he was exceptionally smart, he excelled in school, he was kind.”

Ms Drennan said her deceased brother had been made Editor in Chief of the University of Limerick “Voice” student newspaper, and was nominated for national journalism awards a few weeks prior to his death.

“He (Joe) had a heart of gold, he was wise beyond his years, he had a huge infectious smile, he gave the best hugs, and knowing that we will not see his smile or feel his hugs will haunt us forever.”

Fogarty’s own barrister said Fogarty’s driving was “appalling, undeniably serious, reckless, dangerous, disgraceful and inexcusable”.

Fogarty pleaded guilty to ten offences arising out of the collision, including dangerous driving causing death, failing to assist Mr Drennan, and failing to notify the emergency services.

The court also heard evidence that, in an entirely separate incident, Fogarty threatened to kill or cause serious har to a Raymond Collins on April 4th, 2023, shortly before he fired three shots from a handgun during a drive-by shooting, at Hyde Avenue, Limerick, on 2 April, 2023, for which he has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, making threats to kill or serious harm to Raymond Collins jnr.

Forgarty also pleaded guilty to separate offences of violent disorder and production of an iron bar in Limerick City, as well as other separate drugs offences in north County Cork, including possession of cocaine worth over €14,214, as well as ecstasy and other drugs, for sale or supply, as well as possession of articles for a drugs trafficking offence.

Prosecutor John O’Sullivan said Fogarty was involved with an “organised criminal grouping” involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick City and “that had access to firearms and were prepared to use them”.

Mr O’Sullivan said the crime group Fogarty was aligned to, was involved in a violent “feud” in Limerick.

Judge Colin Daly said he had a lot to consider and that he would pass sentence on 23 January.