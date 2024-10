A MAN HAS been arrested over a hit and run incident in Clondalkin, Co Dublin over the weekend.

A male pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a van on Cloverhill Road at around 1.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

The van failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, who is currently detained at a garda station in South Dublin.

They say investigations are ongoing.