GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Kilkenny City last night.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the collision, that occured on the Dublin Road in the city at about 10.30pm last night.

One male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by the vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene. The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he remains in a serious condition.

There have been a number of hit-and-run incidents in recent weeks. Gardaí yesterday appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Kildare two weeks ago.

A woman was charged after cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Co Louth in early January. A woman in Cork was also injured in a hit-and-run later in the month.