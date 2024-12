GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a hit-and-run that occurred in Tallaght last month.

The collision involving a car and an e-scooter happened on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght shortly before 7am on Friday, 1 November.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was travelling on the e-scooter sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area between 6.45am and 7.15am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.