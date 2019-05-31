Appeal for witnesses after man (20s) killed in HGV hit-and-run in Dublin overnight

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

1) Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision between a HGV and a male pedestrian that occurred on the Swords Road (N1), at the Collins Avenue Junction, on Friday 31st May, 2019 at approximately 12:20am. pic.twitter.com/a3IqpCoj2m — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 31, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

The collision between a HGV vehicle and the pedestrian in his 20s happened on the Swords Road (N1) at the Collins Avenue junction at around 12.20am.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is currently being carried out at the City Morgue by acting State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

The scene of the collision was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The HGV articulated tractor unit believed to be involved in the incident was turning left from the Swords Road onto Collins Avenue when the collision occurred.

The vehicle, which is described as being white, failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to contact them, particularly anyone who may have been in the Swords Road / Collins Avenue junction area between 12.15am and 12.30am today.

Gardaí are also interesting in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage or anyone with information on the movements or whereabouts of the HGV believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.