Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has died aged 46, his management has confirmed.

The star of the Channel 4 soap played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001, and was later known for his reality TV appearances.

A statement issued to the PA news agency by Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Danan was a Celebrity Love Island contestant in 2005 and 2006, though did not win either series.

In 2017, he took part in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, where he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a “second chance” at his career.

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks, and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

His other appearances included E4’s Celebrity Coach Trip, and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

DJ Fat Tony, real name Anthony Marnoch, wrote on Instagram that Danan was “one of the sweetest men”, and said it “hurts so bad”.

Last year, Danan told The Sun about his addiction to vaping, saying he had collapsed in May over e-cigarette use.

He also said he was warned by a nurse that if he was to “ever smoke in any form again, I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life”.

Danan quit smoking in 2021 and said he then became “obsessed” with vapes, and would “always have one in my hand, I would even go to sleep with it, like a comfort thing”.