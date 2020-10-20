#Open journalism No news is bad news

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 8:02 AM
Image: Billy Bennight
Image: Billy Bennight

US ACTOR JEFF Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes.

Bridges (70) who is best known for his role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski did not give much detail about his condition.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he said on Twitter. 

Bridges has been nominated for seven Oscars, including for one of his early roles in the black-and-white movie The Last Picture Show, finally winning for his performance of an aging country singer in 2009′s Crazy Heart.

He also starred in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot next to Clint Eastwood, and The Fabulous Baker Boys, in which he played a jazz musician alongside his brother Beau. He played a cold-blooded killer opposite Glenn Close in Jagged Edge.

He appeared in Marvel’s Iron Man series and starred in a remake of the John Wayne classic True Grit.

In a follow-up tweet, Bridges thanked well-wishers for their messages of support, adding, “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are in this together.”

