Poll: What do you use to heat your home?

NEW STANDARDS FOR domestic solid fuels will be introduced in Ireland within a year.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has today announced the new standards for all domestic solid fuels which will be introduced over the next 12 months.

From that point on, the most polluting of fuels will no longer be available on the Irish market. The new standards that will apply to coal, peat briquettes and wood can be read here.

In advance of the new regulations coming into effect, a public awareness campaign will focus on the steps people can take to reduce air pollution from domestic fires during the winter ahead.

We want to know: What do you primarily use to heat your home?

