#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Friday 24 September 2021
Advertisement

August homeless figures show there are 8,212 people in the State without a home

There is a total of 6,023 adults and 2,189 children who are homeless.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Sep 2021, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,975 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5557349
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

LATEST FIGURES RELEASED from the Department of Housing have shown that there are currently 8,212 people accessing emergency accommodation in the State. 

There is a total of 6,023 adults and 2,189 children who are homeless. 

The vast majority of the nation’s homeless are in the capital with 4,220 people accessing accommodation. 

There are a total of 953 families who are homeless in Ireland, according to the report. 

Last month’s figures from the Department of Housing showed that the number of people who were homeless nationwide in July was 8,132.

The July figures revealed that a total of 930 families with 2,129 children were homeless last month. 

Homelessness charities have warned that more families face losing their homes in the coming months due to private rental market constricts and evictions rise. 

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “Any increase is disappointing because it means more people impacted by homelessness. However, we are now at the busiest time of year for social housing delivery and we would hope that the number of people getting access to housing will significantly increase in the coming months.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“At Peter McVerry Trust we will deliver over 100 social housing units before the end of this year and that means few people, and in particular single people, in homelessness. The priority each and every month is to ramp up the number of housing pathways we can secure and move more people into their own homes as quickly as possible.”

Dublin Simon CEO Sam McGuiness cited the toll on the physical and mental health of people trapped in long-term homelessness.  

He said: “This population is desperate to exit homelessness and yet they are spending longer than ever before in emergency accommodation.  This group deserves far better lives than the ones they are currently living. 

“We see first hand the toll this is taking in the increased demands for our treatment services, counselling services and the increase in crisis counselling interventions.  Outcomes for people in emergency accommodation will not improve until they have a secure home of their own.  Until this happens there is scant hope of a better future for this vulnerable group.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie