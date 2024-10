HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION CHARITIES have criticised the Government over what they say is a lack of housing measures included in Budget 2025.

Included in the housing measures in Budget 2025, the Help-To-Buy scheme was extended until 2029 after it was due to conclude at the end of next year, rent tax credits were increased to €1,000 per tenant, and it will be back dated to this year.

A new, third rate of stamp duty, applicable to residential property valued above €1.5 million, will be set at 6% with effect from midnight tonight. The existing rate of 1% will continue to apply to homes valued up to €1 million, and 2% on values over €1 million.

A higher rate of stamp duty on bulk purchasing of houses also increased from 10% to 15%, with immediate effect. There was also an increase to the vacant homes tax where property owners will now have to pay seven-times the local property tax rate.

Threshold, a homelessness prevention charity, welcomed some of these measures but highlighted its concerns over the lack of additional funding for the Housing Assistance Payments scheme as, it claims, rents have “surpassed” the rate “many years ago”.

Executive director of the Simon Communities, Wayne Stanley, said it was “extraordinary” that so much money could be expanded by Government this year but “so little done for those at the sharpest end of the housing crisis”.

Stanley also took issue with 10,000 social homes promised in the budget, claiming the target was “simply insufficient”.

“This is simply insufficient and we see another budget where the rhetoric of homelessness being a ‘top priority’ is not in evidence,” he said.

Social Justice Ireland highlighted its concerns with the planned social housing targets outlined in next year’s budget. “Budget 2025 does not invest enough in home building,” the Dublin-based think tank said in its analysis.

“It committed to the construction of 10,000 social homes, yet this falls far short of addressing the ongoing need of at least 115,425 households as estimated by Parliamentary Budget Office,” its analysis added.

It also said it was “disappointed” that the Housing First Scheme – aimed at preventing homelessness – was not extended to families who are already living in emergency accommodation.

The Journal put these criticisms from housing charities to the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien at a press conference earlier today.

The Minister said he had “immense regard and respect” for the NGOs and charities who help to prevent homelessness in Ireland and accepted that there was still more than needed to be done to assist with those facing homelessness.

O’Brien said that many of the policy changes that the Government have made were done so on the foot of meeting with homelessness prevention charities and that other groups, namely Focus Ireland, have remarked on the improvement of social housing delivery.

He pointed to figures from the second quarter of this year where 630 families exited emergency accommodation. He said that he expects Government to reach its social housing targets and exceed affordable housing targets this year.

He added: “Major challenges to remain – I’ve been very honest with people. And Simon will know that, and the [other] NGOs know that too. But we’ve been able to make real progress over the last few years working with our NGO partners.”

Additional reporting by Christina Finn