This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies in Hong Kong as government condemns 'malicious' protests

The 70-year-old man was hit on the head with a brick.

By Press Association Friday 15 Nov 2019, 7:18 AM
28 minutes ago 994 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4892680
A protester sits with brick obstacles and Molotov cocktail on a barricade road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Image: Ng Han Guan/AP/Press Association Images
A protester sits with brick obstacles and Molotov cocktail on a barricade road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
A protester sits with brick obstacles and Molotov cocktail on a barricade road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Image: Ng Han Guan/AP/Press Association Images

A MAN HAS died during protests in Hong Kong after being hit on the head with a brick as protests continue. 

The police said they would investigate the death of a 70-year-old man as a murder case.

The man died of injuries last night and the Hong Kong government expressed outrage over what it called “the malicious acts of the rioters”.

Protesters in the city are demanding that the government commits to holding local elections on 24 November. 

Protesters, who had barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university, partially cleared a road they were blocking and demanded the government commit to holding the elections at the end of the month.

One lane of the Tolo Highway was cleared in both directions on Friday morning, but the road remained closed after workers sent to clean up shattered glass and other remaining debris were threatened by protesters with bows and arrows and hard objects, authorities said.

anti-government-protest-in-hong-kong-china-14-nov-2019 Protesters wait for police to arrive outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Source: SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

“Since the highway is still filled with hard objects and devoid of any road signs or traffic cones, reopening the road would certainly cause danger to road users,” a government statement said.

The protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said the road would be blocked again and warned of other unspecified consequences if the government didn’t meet their demand within 24 hours.

The district council elections are seen as a barometer of public sentiment in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, which has been riven by anti-government protests for more than five months.

Pro-democracy activists say the government may use the escalating violence as a reason to cancel the elections

Related Reads

14.11.19 Irish students studying in Hong Kong forced to return to Ireland amid violent protests on campus
13.11.19 Students armed with petrol bombs - and bows and arrows - clash with police overnight in Hong Kong

London

In London, Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng was pushed to the ground by activists who were following her and shouting at her, injuring her hand, the Chinese Embassy said.

“We express strong indignation and unequivocally condemn the activists,” the embassy said in a statement. “Now, they are taking such violence abroad and into the UK.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called the attack “barbaric” and said it violated the principles of a civilised society.

Students and other protesters have taken over major campuses in Hong Kong, building barricades and stockpiling gasoline bombs and other weapons.

A masked protester at Chinese University announced in a 3am statement to assembled media that the group would clear the road for 24 hours.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie