BRIGHT ORANGE COLOURED African hoopoes are visiting the south coast of Ireland in record numbers, acording to Irish birdwatchers.

The birds, the size of thrushes with a distinctive crescent head dress “like an American Indian Chief’s headdress”, are coming in flocks to Ireland, driven by the Saharan wind and sunny weather.

The hoopoes have been spotted across the southern coast from Wexford to Kerry, bird watchers have said.

“Essentially they are looking for a mate. This is the breeding season,” ornithologist and bird surveyor Ed Carty said.

Carty recorded 36 sightings alone yesterday between Clonakilty and Caherdaniel.

The majority of these sightings were on the Galley, Mizen, and Toe headlands.

A wave of the birds also visited on last month, according to Irish ornithologists.

Normally, only around 15 to 20 hoopoes would be expected to visit Ireland over the course of a year.

“They are like a giant butterfly in the sky, as the late Frank King described them,” Carty said referring to the late well known Kerry-based ornithologist and broadcaster.

People in Cork and Kerry can expect to see the birds in short grass – in golf courses, or on cut lawns rooting for bugs.

Yesterday saw the birds stop off in several Kerry towns, including Ventry, Ballyferriter and Caherdaniel.

One hoopoe flew in and perched in the wheelhouse of a fishing boat off the Blasket on Wednesday.

He was taking a rest while hoping for a lift to the coast, a person on the boat said.

While there have been rare instances of breeding in the UK, it is not expected that the birds will remain in Ireland.

Feeding and weather will keep them here for the next week or so then they will head back through France, Iberia and onto North Africa.