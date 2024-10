THE DSPCA IS appealing for information after the body of a horse was found with its limbs “intentionally removed” in two skip bags in a wooded area in South County Dublin yesterday.

The animal care charity said that its inspectors received a call regarding the dumping of the horse’s body.

“On arrival they immediately noticed [two] skip bags, one large and one small. In the large skip bag was the partial remains of a dead horse,” the charity said in a post on X detailing the incident (Warning: sensitive content and disturbing images).

Advertisement

On inspection, it was found that the horse’s four legs had “intentionally been removed”. The horse’s legs were found in the smaller adjacent skip bag.

“This is one of the most distressing [and] upsetting calls our inspectors have had to deal with. We can’t share the full set of images of this horrific scene as they are extremely barbaric.

The manner in which this poor horse was left shows a total lack of respect [and] empathy for life.”

The charity said that for the horse to have been left in the area, a vehicle, possibly a grab truck, would have been required due to the size and weight of the animal’s body. It is appealing for information from the public of any vehicle that may have been used seen in the area.

“The horse is microchipped. If you have any information at all that would support our enquiries please email inspectors@dspca.ie. All information will be treated with complete confidentially,” it said.