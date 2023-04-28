Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 28 April 2023 Dublin: 15°C
James Horan/RollingNews.ie Horselips guitarist Johnny Fean
# RIP
Johnny Fean of Irish trad rock band Horslips has died
The band confirmed his death in a statement this afternoon.
5.2k
6
1 hour ago

IRISH TRAD ROCK band Horslips member Johnny Fean has died. 

In a statement released this afternoon, the band said they are “deeply saddened” to announce the death of Feen, who died this morning at his home in Shannon, Co Clare. 

“For well over 50 years, Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero,” the band said. 

“Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll. His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters throughout the years. We remain his biggest fans,” they said. 

“He devoted his life to music and we’ll be forever thankful that he did,” they added. 

90151804 James Horan / RollingNews.ie Horslips members Johnny Fean, Charles O'Connor, Barry Devlin, Jim Lockhart and Eamon Carr in 2009 James Horan / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The band said they wish to express their “heartfelt” condolences to Fean’s wife Maggie, brothers, sisters and all the extended Fean clan. 

“Johnny will be sorely missed,” they said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     