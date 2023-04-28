Johnny Fean of Irish trad rock band Horslips has died

IRISH TRAD ROCK band Horslips member Johnny Fean has died.

In a statement released this afternoon, the band said they are “deeply saddened” to announce the death of Feen, who died this morning at his home in Shannon, Co Clare.

“For well over 50 years, Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero,” the band said.

“Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll. His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters throughout the years. We remain his biggest fans,” they said.

“He devoted his life to music and we’ll be forever thankful that he did,” they added.

James Horan / RollingNews.ie Horslips members Johnny Fean, Charles O'Connor, Barry Devlin, Jim Lockhart and Eamon Carr in 2009 James Horan / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The band said they wish to express their “heartfelt” condolences to Fean’s wife Maggie, brothers, sisters and all the extended Fean clan.

“Johnny will be sorely missed,” they said.