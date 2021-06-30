#Open journalism No news is bad news

'High threshold' for hospitality set by NPHET, says Taoiseach who confirms antigen testing will be considered by government

NPHET has recommended that only vaccinated people should be allowed to dine indoors or enjoy any indoor activity.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 2:52 PM
Ventilation will also be looked at, said Micheál Martin today.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Ventilation will also be looked at, said Micheál Martin today.
Ventilation will also be looked at, said Micheál Martin today.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

OTHER MEASURES SUCH as antigen testing and ventilation will be looked at by government in a bid to get indoor hospitality reopened. 

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the threshold set by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) for the hospitality sector is “a very high one”.

NPHET has recommended that only vaccinated people should be allowed to dine indoors or enjoy any indoor activity.

The  Taoiseach agreed with members of the Opposition today, telling the Dáil “we do have to look at other measures in terms of hospitality including testing and ventilation”.

Ireland is one of the only countries in Europe without indoor dining. In countries that do have a pass system in place for hospitality, vaccination is no the only entry requirement. 

A negative Covid test (such as an antigen test), proof of vaccination or past infection are the three measures used in such countries. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has made it clear that he is no a fan antigen testing and its use in many areas. 

However, government has accepted a report that recommends its roll out in businesses, schools and by the public. 

Those in government circles have said that protection measures, such as antigen testing, work in other countries, stating “being prescriptive is these situations does not work in the real world”.

A second source said including antigen testing as one of the ways people can enter into a pub or restaurant would not go down well with Holohan, but they said government can deviate from NPHET advice.

They pointed out that government is deviating from NPHET advice when it comes to international travel and it can do so again on antigen testing. 

The pause for a few weeks is being seen as an appropriate time for the government to assess how thins pan out in Scotland and Britain when it comes to the Delta variant. 

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned him that the Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population”.

Similar to Ireland, scientists have given stark warnings to Scotland in relation to the variant. 

However, yesterday, Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said no further restrictions are planned despite the surge in Covid cases.

Yousaf told the BBC he did not believe cases would reach 100,000 per week – a prediction modelled by scientists in a worst case scenario. Scottish government scientists believe the 100,000 cases per week figure could be reached by mid-July.

The Taoiseach said today that the government would be monitoring what happens in other jurisdictions, such as Scotland.

He said his only aim is to “protect people not to divide them”. 

Martin added that he knows how difficult the  pandemic has been for young people, in particular, but said it was the “right thing” to do to pause and delay in light of NPHET’s advice.

The Taoiseach was criticised today by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald today, who said she had seen chaos within government over the last year, but yesterday “was a new peak”.

She accused him of marching the hospitality sector to the top of the hill, only to march them back down again. 

McDonald said zero consideration had been given to young people.

Read next:

