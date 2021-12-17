#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 December 2021
Hospitality sector express anger and disappointment at 'closure in camouflage' 8pm curfew

The restrictions are set to be in place until 30 January.

By Céimin Burke Friday 17 Dec 2021, 6:51 PM
14 minutes ago 2,292 Views 2 Comments
GROUPS REPRESENTING THE hospitality sector have expressed anger and dismay at today’s announcement of an 8pm closing time for restaurants and pubs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced this evening that all restaurants and bars (excluding takeaways or delivery services) must close at 8pm. The measure will come into effect on Monday and will be in place until 30 January.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the decision is “closure in camouflage”.

They say most pubs will now be unable to viably operate in that timeframe and will now have to close anyway, putting tens of thousands of people out of work from next week.

“Obviously we are very disappointed about this decision as it clearly amounts to closure in camouflage. Most of our members will now take the decision to shut their doors as they simply won’t be able to afford operating in these conditions,” LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said: “This has been a devastating blow for hospitality businesses and employees this evening.

“The majority of hospitality businesses rely on income from the Christmas period to see them through the quieter first two months of the year. The loss of income over Christmas is about more than just the festive season, it is about surviving the winter months.”

“It is imperative that financial supports are put in place immediately to offset the impact this will have for businesses and their employees and enable them to survive. As a sector and as a country we need better engagement on what the plan for living with this disease will be going forward.

“The current last minute reactionary approach is not working, we stand as always, ready able and willing to engage with Government on a plan for the survival and reopening of hospitality,” Cummins added.

