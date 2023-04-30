Slight increase announced in Housing Adaptation Grants for older and disabled people

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Darragh O’Brien and the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell have announced €83.125 million in funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled people for this year.

This is a 2.3% increase on the initial 2022 funding allocation and represents a continuation of the year-on-year increases in the grant since 2014.

The 2023 funding allocation is expected to result in approximately 12,300 grants for older people and disabled people, to facilitate them living independently in their own homes.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes while grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Announcing the funding today, Darragh O’Brien said:

“I am delighted to allocate increased funding in 2023 to deliver 12,300 Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled people. This allocation will build on the success of last year where we exceeded the number of home adaptations initially targeted.”

“We want to empower and enable people to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible – these grants help us to do just that. They also provide a boost to local economies, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.”

80% of the funding announced today will be provided by the exchequer while the other 20% will be provided by local authorities.

€8.7 million will be allocated to Dublin city, €3.8 million will be allocated to Limerick city and county while Cork city and county will receive €9.1 million in funding.