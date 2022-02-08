#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Concerns around HAP payment levels set to be raised at housing committee today

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Housing will receive an update on its interim homelessness report today.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 1:58 PM
12 minutes ago 890 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5676909
Skyline over the Liberties in Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Skyline over the Liberties in Dublin
Skyline over the Liberties in Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HOMELESS CHARITIES WILL tell politicians today that the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) needs to be increased as renters continue to require to ‘top-up’ the payment as rents rise across the country.

Ahead of today’s Oireachtas Joint-Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which is set to focus on the implementation of last year’s interim report on homelessness, the Simon Community will call for an increase in HAP payments.

The charity says such a measure is required due to rising rents across the country, saying that standard and discretionary HAP rates need to be locally re-assessed as a “matter of great urgency.

“The runaway inflation in the cost of housing has led to a situation in which individuals and families have little option but to “top-up” the HAP payment in order to secure a home,” the charity will tell the committee.

“This is increasingly unsustainable and the HAP rates and discretion of local authorities have to be addressed as a matter of great urgency.

“Current HAP rates do not adequately meet the levels of cost associated with private rental accommodation across the country, particularly outside of Dublin.” 

The Simon Community is also set to raise the impact of lifting the eviction moratorium in April 2021 on homeless levels, saying that evictions and homelessness rose in the second half of the year due to the moratorium being removed.

“Protective measures for renters implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic had a clear impact in reducing family homelessness,” the Simon Community will tell the committee.

Homeless figures in 2021 showed an overall increase compared to 2020, despite a small drop in December, with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Assistant Secretary set to tell the committee that it remains a “serious concern” for the Department.

“The trend in 2021 was an overall increase on 2020 figures and this remains a serious concern for the Government and for my Department,” Caroline Timmons will tell the committee.

Emergency Accommodation

The continued pause of inspections on emergency accommodation centres is also set to be raised at the committee.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) will tell the committee that they had begun a tender process to fill the inspector position, but that no suitable candidate was identified.

A second tender process is now underway.

Fire safety inspections, however, did take place throughout the pandemic at emergency accommodation, with Dublin Fire Brigade carrying out the inspections.

The DRHE will tell the committee that inspections and any works have been carried out.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) will be called on to carry out these inspections by the Simon Community.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie