This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government urged to 'apply more dynamic thinking' to solving housing crisis

An Oireachtas Housing Committee report has been critical of the government’s approach to solving the housing crisis.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 7:08 PM
3 minutes ago 117 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4482671
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been urged to rethink its Rebuilding Ireland policy in light of Brexit and “apply more dynamic thinking” to solve the housing crisis. 

A report by the Oireachtas Housing Committee has been critical of the government’s approach to solving the housing crisis. It has raised a number of concerns relating to construction in Ireland post-Brexit. 

The committee highlighted that it is concerned that the current housing policy may not be robust enough to withstand the potential impacts of Brexit and whether Rebuilding Ireland can “remain as the current blueprint for tackling the issues of housing and homelessness”. 

Construction concerns

The committee warned that delays in construction completion times could occur if there are changes to the Customs Union following Brexit. 

It warned that in the case of a no-deal Brexit, construction products could be subject to more customs checks at the Irish border. 

“This is of particular concern to the committee as witnesses explained that these changes could have negative effects on the housing market,” the report said. 

Since the committee held its meetings in November, the government has published its contingency plans for Brexit. Included in these plans is the expansion of Dublin and Rosslare ports for increased customs checks.

The committee has welcomed these plans, but said they should be “acted on as soon as possible to ensure interruptions to the supply chain following Brexit are minimal”. 

The committee said it is of the opinion that the availability of skilled construction workers is another factor that could impact significantly on construction project completion times following Brexit.

In its evidence to the committee, Proporty Industry Ireland (PII) outlined that Ireland will need a minimum of 80,000 workers in the construction sector in the coming years. 

It said that its position is that “attraction and retention of talent is one of the biggest issues facing the construction industry at present”. 

The labour market has traditionally relied on fluidity between the UK and Ireland to fill skill gaps, something that is true in the construction sector, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) outlined to the committee. 

“The committee is concerned that changes to the Single Market, which allows for the free movement of people throughout the EU, will make it more difficult to fill the skills shortage in the construction industry following Brexit,” the report said. 

‘More dynamic solution’

The committee noted that while Brexit is a concern for the housing sector, it agreed with witnesses that “more must be done to address the current dysfunction in the housing sector”. 

The committee is of the opinion that if this was addressed the sector would be less vulnerable to one-off shocks such as Brexit. 

Ultimately, the committee is of the opinion that moving forward the government needs to apply more dynamic thinking to solving the housing crisis.

It added that while Brexit will create some additional barriers, it is of the opinion that most of the weaknesses highlighted exist regardless. 

“It believes that these issues need to be addressed if Ireland is to develop a robust housing sector capable of meeting current and future demands,” it said. 

The committee recommended that housing protections such as Rent Pressure Zones need to be strengthened to protect tenants from being adversely affected by sharp increases in housing demand. 

It also recommended that the Department of Housing should develop contingency plans for the short to medium term impacts on housing in the years following Brexit. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    110,823  20
    2
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    91,116  55
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    58,512  82
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    400  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    259  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    153  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    39,422  121
    2
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    35,848  57
    3
    		'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    25,524  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    6,006  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    2,880  0
    3
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    2,238  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    HSE
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Appeal to find man who has been missing since Tuesday
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    COURT
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie