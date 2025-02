THERE WERE ABSOLUTE scenes in the Dáil chamber this afternoon during a heated discussion on housing.

There were accusations of “name calling” with the Taoiseach asking the Dáil can have a debate on housing without it.

Michél Martin also hit out at Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, stating that the public didn’t buy his “codswallop” on housing during the election.

Labour’s Ivana Bacik Leaders’ Questions rounded on the Taoiseach stating that the proposals of tax breaks for developers and the idea of lifting the rent pressure zone cap is an “audacious step” by this government, but in the wrong direction.

She said Fianna Fáil never sought a mandate from the people for such proposals, instead omitting the ideas from their manifesto.

Bacik said there is now a “clear split in government” with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe appearing to be at odds with the Taoiseach on any tax breaks for developers.

Martin hit back at the Labour leader putting it to her she never said that he is proposing the scrapping of rent pressure zones, but instead spoke of the review being carried out into the sector which might result in the establishment of an alternative system.

“You’re in government. It’s your job to fix the housing crisis. We in opposition offered you the opportunity for a debate [on housing] last week. You didn’t show up. Your housing ministry didn’t show up” said Bacik.

Martin shot back by stating that the Labour Party failed to show up when it came to government formation. Such remarks resulted in the Labour benches jumping to their feet.

Social Democrats co-leader Cian O’Callaghan raised the matter of speculation that section 23 tax breaks for developers, which were used during the Celtic Tiger, might be back on the cards.

Martin said he has never mentioned the return of such tax breaks.

The robust scenes in the Dáil today come as Cabinet signed off on funding to provide for 3,000 cost rental ,affordable and social homes.

Ó Broin said with today’s announcement government is allocating less capital funding for social and affordable housing in 2025 that it spent in 2024. Speaking to reporters, he said it is time for the new housing minister to “come out of hiding” and set out what the government’s new proposals are for housing.