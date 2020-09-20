#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 September 2020
Trying to walk more, wake up earlier or stress less? We want to hear from you

TheJournal.ie is launching a new wellness diary series, How I Live.

By Paula Lyne Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 11:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Pavle Bugarski
Image: Shutterstock/Pavle Bugarski

DO YOU WISH you were a better sleeper? Are you one of the 17% of Irish people who say they regularly experience work-related stress? Do you dream of having more time for activity in your day? We want to hear about it.

How I Live is a brand new wellness diary series on TheJournal.ie. We’re asking readers around the country to take us through a week in their mental and physical routines – how much sleep they get, how relaxed or stressed they are, how much activity they fit in, and how they feel at the end of the day.

And if they’re working toward a particular health or wellness goal – trying to get up earlier, doing a couch to 5k, or aiming to drink less alcohol during the week – we’ll hear about that too.

Interested in contributing a one-week wellness diary? Send an email to wellness@thejournal.ie with the following information:

  • Your name
  • Your age
  • What county you’re in
  • A one-line description of your current health/wellness status (how you feel in general and any goals you’re working toward) 

Paula Lyne
paula@thejournal.ie

