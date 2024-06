THERE WERE 19 prosecutions over workplace deaths in Ireland in 2023, according to new figures released by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Some 83 investigations were undertaken into fatal accidents last year, of which 43 were deemed work-related.

Nineteen prosecutions were concluded with 15 prosecuted on indictment and four prosecuted summarily, resulting in fines totalling €1,377,500.

The majority of work-related deaths (72%) occurred in agriculture (20 deaths) and construction (11 deaths). Half the people who died were self-employed.

Some 9,995 proactive and 463 reactive inspections were completed by the HSA across all economic sectors last year, and 225 investigations were completed following incident reports received.

The figures are included in the HSA’s annual report which was published today.

The HSA, which was established in 1989, is the national state authority with responsibility for the administration and enforcement of workplace safety, health and welfare law.

Cork had the most work-related deaths in 2023 – seven people died in the county, followed by Dublin and Kerry (five people died in each of these counties).

Reacting to the report, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Emer Higgins, expressed her condolences “to the families, friends and communities of the 43 people who lost their lives in workplace accidents in 2023″.

Each life lost is one too many.

Higgins said employment in Ireland reached a record high of 74.2% last year.

“There has never been more people at work in Ireland but with more people working, we cannot become complacent.

“Together we can help ensure that every worker in Ireland can return home safely at the end of the day,” the minister added.

Decrease in work-related deaths

The HSA said there has been an overall decrease in the rate of work-related fatalities per 100,000 workers in Ireland over the past 10 years (2014-2023), from the rate of 2.8 in 2014 to 1.6 in 2023.

Conor O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of the HSA, said that while there have been improvements in workplace safety in recent years, more needs to be done.

“Sadly we are seeing a persistent trend over many years now in both the agriculture and construction sectors, where workers continue to lose their lives, and many of these are self-employed,” O’Brien said.

“We’re urging all employers, but particularly the self-employed, to make health and safety a top priority as you go to work each day.”