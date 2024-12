BEFORE THE SEASON of giving comes the season of shopping.

Black Friday may be behind us, but lots of Irish consumers only got around to the gift buying this weekend.

Advertisement

Traditionally, 8 December is a day where people descend upon Dublin to do the their Christmas shopping.

Take the quiz to find out just how much you know about Irish shops of the present (no pun intended) and past.

On which street in Dublin would you find an entrance to Guineys department store? Alamy O'Connell Street South William Street

North Earl Street Pearse Street How many Brown Thomas stores are there in Ireland? (Not including BT2) Alamy 2 3

4 5 In the 1980s, Dunnes Stores workers refused to handle South African products as part of a protest against Apartheid. For roughly how long did their strike last? RollingNews.ie Nine months 18 months

Two years Two years and nine months Mary Street in Dublin is getting a Sports Direct where Debenhams used to be, but what was in that unit before Debenhams? Alamy Switzers McSwiney, Delaney and Co.

Roches Clerys In which town in Donegal would you find McElhinneys department store? Alamy Ballyboffey Bundoran

Donegal Town Letterkenny Sound Quality Gifts in Monaghan town has recently gone viral on TikTok for its creative videos and energetic owner. What's her name? Alamy Mary Helen

Anne Kathleen In which year did Arnotts on Dublin's Henry Street first open? Alamy 1801 1843

1901 1943 A branch of the 'almost nationwide' department store Shaws can be found in which of these east coast towns? RollingNews.ie Dún Laoghaire Greystones

Skerries Howth The historic 'Clerys Quarter' on O'Connell Street is in the middle of redevelopment, with new shops like H&M filling the space. When did the Clerys shop close? Alamy 2020 2015

2010 2005 Anthony Ryans on Galway's shop street has been trading since 1909. It is still owned by the same family, but what's the name of the current managing director? Alamy Anthony Ryan John Ryan

James Ryan Ryan Anthony Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Stingy Scrooge Have you ever even bought someone a Christmas present? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Santa's Little Helper Your knowledge of Irish shops is comparable to an elf intern Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Crimbo Crank I bet you buy all your presents on Amazon Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Superior Santa You sleigh the season of giving! Share your result: Share