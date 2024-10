FINANCE MINISTER JACK Chambers will outline to Cabinet today that all government departments and bodies under their aegis will have to accept cash or facilitate cash payments.

The move comes under the new National Payment strategy, which also sets out that any future contracts agreed between government departments and their agencies with third parties which seek payment from the public must include cash acceptance or facilitation.

The strategy is separate from Access to Cash legislation, which focuses on a minimum number of ATMs being in place in towns and villages across the country.

So today we want to know: How often do you use cash?