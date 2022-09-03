Poll: Will you watch the Nasa launch today?

The Nasa moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon, at the Kennedy Space Centre on Thursday

NASA WILL TRY to launch its latest moon rocket today after a failed attempt earlier this week.

Initially planned for 29 August, the launch had to be abandoned moments before lift-off due to a temperature problem in one of the engines.

Nasa is now targeting 7.17pm (Irish time) for the launch of Artemis 1, the first integrated test of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The test is an uncrewed mission around the moon that will pave the way for a crewed, flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

