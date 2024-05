GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the assault of a man at a dart station in Sutton, Dublin 13, at around 7pm on Saturday evening.

A man in his 30s received non-life-threatening injuries in the course of the attack.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

It shows a group of roughly five young men punching an older man until he is on the ground, and then repeatedly kicking him before running away.

The man has visible facial injuries afterwards.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into this incident are ongoing.