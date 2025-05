OUTDOOR WORKERS ARE urged to take extra precaution following a rise in work-related fatalities in recent weeks.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has released figures which include four fatal incidents in the past month. Three of those incidents were associated with quad bike use.

There have been nine work-related fatal incidents so far this year.

The leading cause of fatal accidents is working at height – on ladders, roofs, or other unstable structures. Quad bike use – on uneven or sloped terrain – is also a key cause of fatal accidents, especially when helmets or safety training is neglected.

Advertisement

Ger Hartnett, Senior Agricultural Inspector with the HSA, said they are “deeply concerned” by the recent sharp rise in fatalities.

“We are calling on farmers and all those working outdoors to take a step back, assess the risks, and prioritise safety at every stage of the job. No job is important enough to risk your life,” he added.

He urged everyone to follow safety guidelines, wear protective gear and use equipment appropriately, regardless of how routine a task may seem.

Hartnett also said that a moment’s lapse or a shortcut could have “devastating consequences”.

The HSA said it is “reinforcing the importance” of safety training, proper equipment use and maintenance, and to carry out risk assessments before undertaking any potentially hazardous outdoor task.

“We want to see everyone come home safely at the end of the day,” Harnett also said. “Safety isn’t an optional added step, it must be an integral part of the job”.