THE CEO OF the HSE Bernard Gloster has announced that he is to resign in March of next year, after being appointed just two years and three months ago.

Gloster took up the job in the wake of Covid and for much of his leadership he was focused on getting the health service’s spending back within budget limits, leading to a recruitment embargo that was largely criticised by unions.

Previously, Gloster was the CEO of Tusla, and the Chief Officer of HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare.

In a statement made today Gloster said that he was formally tendered his resignation, and that choosing to step down has been a “significant personal decision”.

He said: “I wanted to bring certainty of the future leadership of the organisation as I am now in my third year as CEO.

“I have today submitted my resignation to the Chair of the HSE Ciaran Devane and Minister Carroll MacNeill, allowing time to prepare for the next phase of leadership of our health and personal social services.”

Gloster further thanks the chair and the Minister for the “kindness” shown to him during the resignation process.

He expressed his “deep appreciation” to all HSE staff for the work they do each day to serve the public.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill thanked Gloster, and said that he has been an “extraordinary public servant” who has “dedicated himself, seven days a week, to improving the health service for everyone in Ireland”.

She added that Gloster brought “over 30 years of public sector experience” to the role, and that she has appreciated his “friendship” in her “short time as Minister”.

