HSE settles case for €8.4m against girl who alleged injuries sustained at birth caused cerebral palsy

AN 18-YEAR-OLD who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy has settled a case against the HSE for €8.4 million.

Ormond sued the HSE through her mother, who alleged that the Cerebral Palsy was a result of injuries sustained during birth.

The case was settled without an admission of liability.

A statement following the settlement said: “The reason we are here today is for our beautiful daughter Ciara, who suffered serious injuries at birth, which resulted in her having Cerebral Palsy.

“We are relieved that Ciara’s case has settled today and she can finally get all of the specialist care and therapy that she needs and deserves.”

Court proceedings were filed on behalf of Ciara, who requires round-the-clock care, in May 2017 and settled today.

The statement continued: “Ciara has been awarded an amount of €8.4 million. This is not some kind of windfall and this settlement today is to secure Ciara’s future as she will be totally dependent for the rest of her adult life.

“No amount of money will give back what she has lost out on, and will continue to lose out on in the future.”

The HSE did not comment on the case, and the State Claims Agency did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.