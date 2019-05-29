This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE secures injunction against Euro election candidate over MyOptions website

Counsel for the HSE told the High Court today that the matter had been resolved.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 29 May 2019, 2:48 PM
45 minutes ago 4,155 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4659529
Image: Daragh Brophy/TheJournal.ie
Image: Daragh Brophy/TheJournal.ie

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive’s (HSE’s) High Court action over a website it claimed was confusingly similar to its crisis pregnancy service ‘MyOptions’ has been resolved.

The HSE’s brought proceedings against Eamonn Murphy, an unsuccessful candidate in the recent European elections, who it claimed established a website passing off the ‘MyOptions’ service.

Earlier this year HSE obtained a temporary injunction preventing Murphy, or anyone under his control from using a website he allegedly registered last month called www.myoptions.website, or any other variation of a website using the term ‘my options’.

When the matter came before the High Court today, Michael Binchy Bl for the HSE said the matter had been resolved.

Counsel said Murphy had consented to the making of a permanent injunction in terms including that the defendant is restrained from using the sign “My Options” or any other sign confusingly similar to the HSE’s mark “My Options” in regards to a pregnancy counselling service.

The injunction also restrains Murphy from using the www.myoptions.website domain name and any other variants of the domain name.

It was also agreed that the matter be adjourned generally with liberty to re-enter, with no order for costs, counsel added.

Murphy, who had represented himself in the proceedings, told the court he was consenting to the permanent injunction being made against him.

Ms Justice Reynolds granted the injunction and adjourned the matter generally. The Judge also vacated the hearing of the trial which was set down for July.

The HSE in its action had claimed Murphy was inappropriately offering pregnancy scans, is trying to convince women not to go ahead with abortions, or berating those who have chosen to undergo a termination.

Murphy with an address at Finglas Road Dublin 11, allegedly registered that website’s domain name days after the Minister for Health publicly announced that the HSE’s service would be called ‘my options’.

The HSE claimed Murphy’s actions were not a coincidence, and lead to substantial confusion and is damaging the goodwill and reputation of the HSE’s service.

Last year the HSE secured the contract to run the freephone information and confidential counselling service, which is the first point of contact between it and the public.

Its website, www.myoptions.ie went live late last year, and the phone service commenced in January.

The HSE brought proceedings against Murphy after it became aware of a website called www.myoptions.website which contained Murphy’s phone number and promised a free ultrasound.

The HSE claimed that women are finding the defendant when they intended to find the service operated by the HSE.

The website gave the impression that Murphy was offering services in connection with the HSE, or that objective counselling and information services are being provided, it was claimed.

Murphy had previously denied any wrongdoing and said it was the HSE who was causing the confusion. He also told the court that he wished to contest the HSE application’s to continue the injunction.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie