HSE launch spring Covid-19 booster programme for older and immunocompromised people

THE HSE HAS announced its spring Covid-19 booster vaccine programme for people aged 70 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults and people aged 5 years and older with a weak immune system.

Eligible members of the public can get a Covid-19 booster from a participating GP or pharmacy or at a Community Vaccination Centre (CVC).

Those eligible must wait at least 3 months since their previous Covid vaccine or since they have had a Covid infection before getting the booster.

Residents of long-term care facilities for older adults will be vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams in the coming weeks while children under 12 with weak immune systems will be vaccinated at CVCs.

The HSE has stated that it aims to complete the booster programme by the end of May.

Advertisement

The HSE’s national lead of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Eileen Whelan said:

“We are putting the most recent advice from NIAC into action and inviting everyone eligible to get the spring booster vaccine.”

“We know people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people. This is why NIAC are recommending a booster for people aged 70 years and older and those in long-term care facilities for older adults.”

“The booster will help keep them protected from serious illness and boost their immunity against infection from COVID-19.”

Immunocompromised groups deemed to be at higher risk of severe disease from Covid-19 and include cancer patients, transplant patients, people living with chronic kidney disease and those on dialysis.

Those in eligible groups can book a spring booster appointment at HSE vaccination clinics at www.hse.ie or receive a booster vaccine at participating pharmacies and GPs.