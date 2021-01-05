#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Hospitalisations reach 817 as HSE official says he has never seen 'threat at this scale growing this quickly'

There are 817 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:53 AM
25 minutes ago 10,325 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316265
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised since the start of the pandemic.
Image: Covid-19 Data Hub
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised since the start of the pandemic.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised since the start of the pandemic.
Image: Covid-19 Data Hub

A HSE OFFICIAL said he has never experienced a “threat at this scale growing this quickly” as the current situation with Covid-19.

It comes as figures this morning show 817 people hospitalised with Covid-19 and 73 in ICU.

HSE  national director of acute operations Liam Woods said the HSE faces pressures every year, but in his experience, none have been to the scale of the current Covid-19 situation. 

“Normally, it would be what would be known as trolley pressures and indeed flu, and the incidence of flu,” Woods said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“There is basically no flu of any significant level, or at all, recorded through the Virus Reference Laboratory at the moment, and trolley levels are historically low but a very poor indicator.

No, in the time I’m working in the acute operations area which is six years within the HSE, I haven’t seen a threat at this scale growing this quickly. And so that’s why we’re responding in the way we are.

There are 817 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of 8am this morning. Latest ICU figures show there are 73 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.

Hospital numbers peaked at 881 in mid-April.

74 hospital admissions took place in the past 24 hours and 67 people were discharged from hospital. 

Woods said there are 287 fully-staffed public ICU beds. 

“We can, and the surge plans allow, for that to grow to around 350 with a reasonable standard of normal ICU care provision,” he said.

“Of course, hospitals would continue to care for patients beyond that number but the level of care is not the same, and we need to be realistic about that.

There has been significant training done, but I think we need to recognise there’s no amount of short-term training that replaces having permanent clinical staff in place running ICU capacity.

He said there is cooperation from private hospitals in terms of response to “the collective threat”.

“It’s as concerning to private hospitals as it is to the public system. I think all frontline workers and frontline care provision is threatened when we see this scale of virus in the community.” 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

