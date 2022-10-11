HSE to announce €168 million winter plan to tackle overcrowding and other issues

THE HSE IS set to announce a €168 million plan to address concerns about the provision of healthcare during the winter months.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is due to bring the HSE Winter Plan to Cabinet for Government approval today, with the HSE to publish the plan this afternoon.

Measures include additional staff in emergency departments, increased ambulance services and supports for elderly people in their homes.

The Winter Plan contains measures at the level of specific sites to address local needs that were identified by clinicians, managers, hospital and community staff. The plan also includes recommendations from the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine.

Of the projected €168 million total expenditure on the plan, €44.5 million relates to 2022. Much of the planned expenditure is already funded under existing allocations for 2022 and 2023.

Donnelly instructed the recruitment of an additional 51 emergency department consultants and the HSE plan proposes additional staff and the implementation of safe staffing levels in emergency departments.

The minister requested additional workforce solutions, including emergency department-specific health and social care professional roles to be sanctioned, as well as other support roles and the deployment of more advanced nurse practitioners (ANPs) into emergency departments.

He asked the HSE to ensure improved access to diagnostics at sites across the country and to enable patinets to be given diagnostic tests such as MRIs at evenings and at weekends to reduce waiting times.

Additional supports are to be made available for elderly people to assist them in their homes and more ambulance services are to come on stream.

The plan also makes provision for increased community intervention teams, GP supports and expansion of minor injury and local injury units to reduce the need for attendance at emergency departments, as well as increased community and acute diagnostic tests.

The minister also asked the HSE to develop a three-year Unscheduled Care Improvement Plan to reform how unscheduled care is delivered and to find a permanent solution to emergency department overcrowding.