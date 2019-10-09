This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Significant delays' in and out of Heuston Station due to 'overnight vandalism'

Signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare was damaged last night.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 7:17 AM
43 minutes ago 11,412 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4843532
Heston Station in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Heston Station in Dublin
Heston Station in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS said there will be “significant delays” in an out of Hueston station in Dublin this morning due to vandals damaging the signalling system. 

Irish Rail said the damage to signalling equipment took place overnight between Newbridge and Kildare. 

“There will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60 mins to all services are expected,” Irish Rail said on Twitter. 

Delays are now said to have eased slightly and are in the region of 45 mins. 

The company also warned that real-time information for services in and out of Hueston is “not accurate” this morning due to the damage to signalling system. 

Knock-on effects are also being felt with services from Heuston to Portlaoise terminating at Newbridge in an effort to minimise delays to services into the city. 

Newbridge/Hazelhatch services to Grand Canal Dock are also facing delays.

There are also some delays to services on the Luas red line this morning after a failed tram had caused services to be stopped between Blackhorse and the city centre. 

Red Line services have now returned to all stops but schedules are expected to be impacted until about 8 am. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie