'Significant delays' in and out of Heuston Station due to 'overnight vandalism'

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS said there will be “significant delays” in an out of Hueston station in Dublin this morning due to vandals damaging the signalling system.

Irish Rail said the damage to signalling equipment took place overnight between Newbridge and Kildare.

“There will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60 mins to all services are expected,” Irish Rail said on Twitter.

Delays are now said to have eased slightly and are in the region of 45 mins.

The company also warned that real-time information for services in and out of Hueston is “not accurate” this morning due to the damage to signalling system.

Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Knock-on effects are also being felt with services from Heuston to Portlaoise terminating at Newbridge in an effort to minimise delays to services into the city.

Newbridge/Hazelhatch services to Grand Canal Dock are also facing delays.

There are also some delays to services on the Luas red line this morning after a failed tram had caused services to be stopped between Blackhorse and the city centre.

Red Line services have now returned to all stops but schedules are expected to be impacted until about 8 am.