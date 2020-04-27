This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Human rights watchdog calls for more oversight into new Garda powers during Covid-19 crisis

Those convicted under the new rules could face a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of €2,500.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 27 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
24 minutes ago 3,213 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084545
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S HUMAN RIGHTS watchdog has said more information is required to assess whether policing powers given to An Garda Síochána during the Covid-19 crisis are being “exercised proportionately”. 

Emergency legislation enacted in recent weeks has provided gardaí with new powers to arrest and detain members of the public who flout the advice of the public health authorities during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Those convicted under the new rules could face a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of €2,500.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has said that “more information is required to assess whether these new powers are being exercised proportionately and whether they are being implemented in line with human rights and equality principles”.

“The Commission believes that more detailed data is required to consider how the implementation of this legislation is impacting people in different sectors of society.”

The IHREC is also calling for parliamentary oversight on the implementation of the emergency legislation, either through a dedicated Oireachtas committee or an Oireachtas justice committee.  

“The Covid-19 crisis is already impacting, and will continue to impact, different people more acutely than others, including older people, people with disabilities, residents in Direct Provision, Travellers, homeless people, people experiencing domestic violence and people in precarious employment,” the IHREC said.

“It is also important that our collective response to the acute challenge of Covid-19 takes account of the particular needs of vulnerable groups.”

The Commission said it plans to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and that it will keep the exercise of the emergency legislation and other State responses to the crisis “under active review”. 

The IHREC’s Acting Chief Commissioner Tony Geoghegan said: “The Covid-19 crisis is a challenge for the whole country, but it impacts some members of our society more acutely than others. 

“As we move into a phase where we are going to be living with the threat of this virus for some time, it is critical that the principle of equality and the dignity afforded by human rights are central to efforts to keep people safe and healthy.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie