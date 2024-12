IRELAND’S HUMAN RIGHTS watchdog has asked the Minister for Justice to clarify why she announced a temporary pause on the issuing of final decisions on International Protection applications for people from Syria.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has said that it “does not believe there is any justification for pausing the process of asylum” and that the State must prioritise protecting people who have fled war and persecution.

Syria’s dictatorship was overthrown by rebels earlier this month.

Several European countries paused pending applications for asylum from Syria in the aftermath, including Ireland.

Outgoing Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the International Protection Office would temporarily pause final determinations while the situation in Syria is “kept under review”.

The decision has been criticised on several fronts, most recently by the Commission, which has sent a letter to McEntee over the move.

In a statement, Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick Chief Commissioner said that “in a time of high conflict and rapidly shifting circumstances, when Syria remains unsafe and unstable, IHREC does not believe there is any justification for pausing the process of asylum and that protecting victims who have fled war and persecution must remain the State’s priority”.

“We would welcome clarification from the Minister on the legal basis for this temporary pause in processing applications for this group of people,” Herrick said.

The Irish Government must ensure that its decisions on Syrians seeking refuge comply with EU and international law at all times.

“We are particularly concerned that any pause in the appropriate consideration of claims for international protection may have significant and irreversible impacts on the rights of refugees and their families,” he said.

The Commission said that although Bashar al-Assad’s regime has collapsed, the situation in Syria is far from stable and concerns have been raised about Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the militia at the forefront of the rebellion.

It said that international protection applicants from Syria are entitled to a decision on their status with due expedition and that it would be very concerned if general or ‘blanket’ decisions are made.

In its letter, the Commission asked the minister to provide more clarity on the nature of any proposed ‘pause’ and its expected duration and to indicate the legal basis for the introduction of the pause.

It also asked her to clarify the practical implications (if any) for Syrian applicants already in the system and any who present seeking asylum after 10 December 2024.