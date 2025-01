HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS have been cancelled in and out of Irish airports today due to Storm Éowyn.

As of 6.45am, at least 135 flights that were scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport today have been cancelled, according to the airport’s live flights webpage.

Additionally, at least 110 flights that were meant to arrive in the airport today have been cancelled.

Dozens more have been delayed.

In a statement during the night, Dublin Airport said that “due to the expected impact of #StormÉowyn, airlines have cancelled a large number of flights scheduled to depart from and arrive into Dublin Airport on Friday morning”.

“Storm Éowyn is forecast to bring very strong winds to the Dublin region from the early hours of Friday morning through to around midday.”

It said the cancelled flights include “the vast majority of flights scheduled to depart and arrive before 9am”.

“We advise passengers intending to travel on Friday to check the status of their flight directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

The airport warned that further cancellations and delays to flights are possible later in the day.

“As it stands we are not going to see anything taking off before 8.55am which is the first scheduled flight currently due to depart. The first arrival is due just after half past nine. But given the conditions at the moment it would be very hard to see planes taking off or landing in the winds that we are seeing.”

Graeme McQueen. Media Relations Manager with DAA, told Newstalk Breakfast that around 500 people have passed through security at Dublin Airport compared to around 10,000 people in normal circumstances.

“What is hoped for now is that the flights beyond 9 o’clock will be able to take off,” he said.

“I would imagine that a lot of those will take off with a delay so the order that they go out in will very much depend on conditions, how quickly they can load the planes, and we obviously have restrictions on handling at the moment because of the winds.

“It is very much a wait and see if you are flying. Keep in touch with your airline. You will want to give yourself plenty of time to go to the airport when that happens.”

Ireland West Airport in Knock will not be operating at all until 1pm, with all flights cancelled until that time.

It said last night that it expects to operate again after 1pm when the Status Red warning has expired but that it was subject to change based on the weather conditions.

Likewise, all morning flights in and out of Shannon Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Some flights scheduled later in the day are still due to travel.

At Cork Airport, at least around 15 flights have been cancelled so far across departures and arrivals.

Belfast International Airport has said that “most of our airline partners have suspended flights for the morning period and passengers have been advised”.