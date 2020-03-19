This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hyde & Seek and its directors take legal action against RTÉ

The company came to the nation’s attention last summer following an RTÉ Investigates programme.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 3:56 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HYDE & SEEK, THE childcare company at the centre of a controversy following an RTÉ Investigates programme, and its directors, are taking legal action against the national broadcaster. 

The company came to the nation’s attention last summer following an RTÉ Investigates programme ‘Creches, Behind Closed Doors’, which was broadcast in July. The company’s owners deny any wrongdoing. 

In November, Tusla ordered that four Hyde & Seek creches be shut by the end of the year. Those creches were:

  • Hyde & Seek Tolka Road, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Shaw Street, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Millbourne Avenue, Dublin
  • Hyde & Seek Glasnevin, Dublin

However, the creches remain open, because the District Court has granted a stay on the de-registration of the creches by Tusla. 

Now, Hyde & Seek, owner and director of the company Anne Davy, Peter Davy, and director of Hyde & Seek Glasnevin Ltd Siobhan Davy are taking legal action against RTÉ. 

Court papers for the case were filed in the High Court yesterday. 

It is understood that RTÉ plans to strongly defend the action.

Hyde & Seek has been contacted by TheJournal.ie for comment. 

When contacted by TheJournal.ie, RTÉ said it does not comment on ongoing legal cases.

With reporting by Tom Tuite

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

