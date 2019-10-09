Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to tabloid newspaper after social media sting operation

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy. Source: PA Images

COLEEN ROONEY HAS accused fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy of selling stories about her life to the Sun newspaper in the UK after a five-month social media investigation.

Rooney, who is married to former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, says she became suspicious after a series of posts on her private social media account appeared in the media.

Today she publicly accused Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie Vardy, of feeding stories to the Sun newspaper after Rooney deliberately posted a number of false stories about her life over the past five months.

Vardy today denied any involvement and suggested that a third party may have had access to her Instagram account password.

Rooney says she initially “had a suspicion” and “came up with the idea” of blocking just one account from viewing her Instagram stories.

After posting a series of false stories about her life these stories then appeared in the Sun newspaper, Rooney said.

She said in a statement today: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing the Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this I came with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while.)

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about basement flooding in my new house.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know from certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s…Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

In response, Vardy said she had never spoken to the media about Rooney, even though “various journalists” had called her.

Vardy implied that her Instagram account may have been accessed by a third party: “If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

“Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself,” Vardy said.

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this.”

It’s understood the Sun newspaper has yet to comment.