Kerry student escapes criminal conviction for harassing ex-footballer Ian Wright

Patrick O'Brien (right) covers up as he leaves Tralee District Court.

AN IRISH TEENAGER who admitted to harassing footballer Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.

Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, abused Wright in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a Fifa game on the PlayStation.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges: harassing Wright on 11 May contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court today, Judge David Waters said “he didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction.

He noted O’Brien has shown genuine remorse for his actions and had donated €500 to the Irish Network Against Racism out of his own volition.

He said the language used by O’Brien was reprehensible, but were the unthinking behaviour of a naive, immature, young man.

He noted that he had written a fulsome apology to Wright, which was accepted by the former footballer, who forgave O’Brien.